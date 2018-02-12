 Loading…

Nugsmasher

by NugSmasher

RATED BEST SELLER! The Original Nugsmasher plug n play Rosin Extraction System featuring 12 Tons of manually controlled pressure and 4 x 4 inch heated extraction plates with and the ability to extract up-to 14g at one time 1000's in use everyday coupled with a lifetime warranty Made out of Solid Structural Steel Large 4" x 4" Smash Plates Dual Heating Elements (160W ea) Accurate Temperature Control Circuit Protection Fast Retract Plate Release Manual Pump Arm Made in America Guaranteed for Life Designed and Built by Professionals The NugSmasher is manufactured in Corona, CA by Premiere Manufacturing in our 40k square foot machine and fabrication workshop staffed with experienced engineers, fabricators, designers and builders. We are available to assist you with any questions or issues during normal business hours and offer 100% coverage for life on all products we manufacture. We look forward to working with you!

NugSmasher presses are available in 3 different versions. The standard system is a manually operated 12 Ton Rosin Press featuring a 3.5" x 4" pressing area while the Pro version is a 20 Ton Pneumatic (or manually) operated Rosin Press boasting a huge 7" x 10" pressing area. Our newest Mini version is great for travel and offers a 2.5" round pressing area. All versions are constructed with solid steel and T6 6061 aluminum and are fabricated and assembled from start to finish in-house at our 40K square foot facility in Corona, CA. We back each NugSmasher with an unmatched warranty on every component of the system and we are available to support our customers by phone or in person during normal business hours and via email and social media on weekends and after hours.

Mon Feb 12 2018
G........s
Great product! I was fortunate enough to be local to the NugSmasher shop so I was able to get the full demo. I was very impressed with my first press and continue to be impressed with every press since. I have owned my NugSmasher for about 3 months now. I have pressed about 2 pounds with it. It's still very consistent. I am yielding about 1.8 grams out of a 7 gram press which is 25%ish 26%ish. I'm very happy. The truth is, fire in, fire out, just like NugSmasher says. My rosin tastes better than any wax bought at a clinic hands down, even the rosin pressed from the outdoor, and the top shelf presses will rival some of the best live resin you can find out there. Leave the chemicals in the labs and lets just start smoking pure clean ROSIN!!!!!! Thanks NugSmasher!!!!