Nugsmasher Mini
MADE TO TRAVEL The NugSmasher Rosin Extraction System - Mini Smasher Version featuring 2 Tons of pressure and 2.5 inch pressing plates. It is ideally suited for pressing around 3.5 grams of material or less. Made out of Solid Steel Heats up fast Large 2.5" Smash Plates Dual Heating Elements (70W ea) Accurate Temperature Control Circuit Protection Fast Retract Plate Release Manual Pump Arm Made in America Guaranteed for Life Designed and Built by Professionals The NugSmasher is manufactured in Corona, CA by Premiere Manufacturing in our 40k square foot machine and fabrication workshop staffed with experienced engineers, fabricators, designers and builders. We are available to assist you with any questions or issues during normal business hours and offer 100% coverage for life on all products we manufacture. We look forward to working with you!
NugSmasher
