NugSmasher Sifter

by NugSmasher

Meet the Newest addition to the Nugsmasher lineup with our highly anticipated NS SIFTER. Engineered and designed to maximize your profitability and quality by sifting your best strains with various available Nugsmasher Micron screens for optimum quality sift. With a solid steel frame and Stainless steel inner work area the NS Sifter will give you years of dependability and offers an industry leading lifetime warranty on all parts and labor. Solid Steel and inner food grade Stainless Steel construction Removable collection tray Collection CARD TOOL (included) Variable speed drum from 10 RPM to 50 RPM Patent Pending hex design with removable adjustable drum Material door in the end of drum to add and remove material quickly Comes with 3 different bags 90 micron 120 micron 160 micron Adjustable Drum to insure optimum screen tension holding hex shape for max yields LED WORK LIGHTS Industrial grade motor Industrial grade rubber feet Circuit protection 120/240 Voltage Made in America Guaranteed for Life

NugSmasher Logo
NugSmasher presses are available in 3 different versions. The standard system is a manually operated 12 Ton Rosin Press featuring a 3.5" x 4" pressing area while the Pro version is a 20 Ton Pneumatic (or manually) operated Rosin Press boasting a huge 7" x 10" pressing area. Our newest Mini version is great for travel and offers a 2.5" round pressing area. All versions are constructed with solid steel and T6 6061 aluminum and are fabricated and assembled from start to finish in-house at our 40K square foot facility in Corona, CA. We back each NugSmasher with an unmatched warranty on every component of the system and we are available to support our customers by phone or in person during normal business hours and via email and social media on weekends and after hours.

