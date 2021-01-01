NugSmasher Sifter
by NugSmasherWrite a review
$2,396.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Meet the Newest addition to the Nugsmasher lineup with our highly anticipated NS SIFTER. Engineered and designed to maximize your profitability and quality by sifting your best strains with various available Nugsmasher Micron screens for optimum quality sift. With a solid steel frame and Stainless steel inner work area the NS Sifter will give you years of dependability and offers an industry leading lifetime warranty on all parts and labor. Solid Steel and inner food grade Stainless Steel construction Removable collection tray Collection CARD TOOL (included) Variable speed drum from 10 RPM to 50 RPM Patent Pending hex design with removable adjustable drum Material door in the end of drum to add and remove material quickly Comes with 3 different bags 90 micron 120 micron 160 micron Adjustable Drum to insure optimum screen tension holding hex shape for max yields LED WORK LIGHTS Industrial grade motor Industrial grade rubber feet Circuit protection 120/240 Voltage Made in America Guaranteed for Life
About this brand
NugSmasher
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.