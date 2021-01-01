 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Dabbing
  4. Tools & accessories
  5. NugSmasher Touch

NugSmasher Touch

by NugSmasher

Write a review
NugSmasher Dabbing Tools & Accessories NugSmasher Touch
NugSmasher Dabbing Tools & Accessories NugSmasher Touch
NugSmasher Dabbing Tools & Accessories NugSmasher Touch

$2,896.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

THIS MACHINE REALLY DEFINES THE TERM “Rosin Made Simple” The NugSmasher Touch Rosin Extraction System featuring our all new Interactive Extraction Brain. A powerful computer that is made to grow with an updateable interface through wireless connectivity along with a 5″ interactive color touchscreen display! We have some amazing tools coming out in the near future that this system is designed to work with. The Touch has a powerful yet easy applied 12 Tons of manually controlled pressure with 3 types of precise digital PSI reporting an automatic extraction timer and a surface area calculator for target pressure. The unit operates with large 4 x 6 inch Quad Heated pressing plates illuminated with powerful LED Lights the plug n play system works with our 3.5 Gram 7 Gram and 14 gram bags or a custom size surface area you program. This machine will extract as much as two 14 gram bags a one time. Made out of Solid Steel Interactive Extraction Brain with integrated wireless LAN and Bluetooth connectivity for future updates 5 Inch Capacitive Touch TFT LCD Display Large 4″ x 6″ Smash Plates Quad Heating Elements (160W ea) Accurate Temperature Control display top and bottom Extraction Timer with auto start when target psi is reached Surface Area Extraction Calculator presets LED Lights with touch screen control Pressure readout hydraulic fluid PSI Pressure readout available TOTAL PSI Pressure readout Actual surface Area PSI does the math for you based on the amount you want to extract for the perfect concentrates Fully adjustable settings tailored to your extraction style Quick start settings loaded as seen Circuit Protection Fast Retract Plate Release Removable Manual Pump Arm Made in America Guaranteed for Life

About this brand

NugSmasher Logo
NugSmasher presses are available in 3 different versions. The standard system is a manually operated 12 Ton Rosin Press featuring a 3.5" x 4" pressing area while the Pro version is a 20 Ton Pneumatic (or manually) operated Rosin Press boasting a huge 7" x 10" pressing area. Our newest Mini version is great for travel and offers a 2.5" round pressing area. All versions are constructed with solid steel and T6 6061 aluminum and are fabricated and assembled from start to finish in-house at our 40K square foot facility in Corona, CA. We back each NugSmasher with an unmatched warranty on every component of the system and we are available to support our customers by phone or in person during normal business hours and via email and social media on weekends and after hours.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review