Nugsmasher XP

by NugSmasher

4.04
$1,596.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

The NugSmasherXP Rosin Extraction System - featuring 12 Tons of manually controlled pressure with precise pressure gauge and 4 x 6 inch Quad Heated pressing plates LED Lights plug n play system works with our 3.5 Gram 7 Gram and 14 gram bags this press will extract as much as two 14 gram bags a one time. Made out of Solid Steel Large 6" x 4" Smash Plates Accurate pressure gauge for consistent extractions Quad Heating Elements (160W ea) Accurate Temperature Control LED Lights Circuit Protection Fast Retract Plate Release Manual Pump Arm Made in America Guaranteed for Life Designed and Built by Professionals The NugSmasherXP is manufactured in Corona, CA by Premiere Manufacturing in our 40k square foot machine and fabrication workshop staffed with experienced engineers, fabricators, designers and builders. We are available to assist you with any questions or issues during normal business hours and offer 100% coverage for life on all products we manufacture. We look forward to working with you!

About this brand

NugSmasher presses are available in 3 different versions. The standard system is a manually operated 12 Ton Rosin Press featuring a 3.5" x 4" pressing area while the Pro version is a 20 Ton Pneumatic (or manually) operated Rosin Press boasting a huge 7" x 10" pressing area. Our newest Mini version is great for travel and offers a 2.5" round pressing area. All versions are constructed with solid steel and T6 6061 aluminum and are fabricated and assembled from start to finish in-house at our 40K square foot facility in Corona, CA. We back each NugSmasher with an unmatched warranty on every component of the system and we are available to support our customers by phone or in person during normal business hours and via email and social media on weekends and after hours.

Fri Apr 26 2019
N........r
Purchased a Nugsmasher Xp after owning a Pure Pressure and Rosin Tech and hands down better yield results and reliability. I would highly recomend!!
Sat Apr 07 2018
S........1
Purchased a Nugsmasher XP 3 months ago this machine works amazing. I was very impressed with the quality of construction and attention to detail on this machine, not to mention it has a lifetime warranty which nobody in this industry comes close to touching. I have gotten close to 30% yields with some strains and it couldn't be simpler to operate. I also wanted to mention i don't think i have ever dealt with a company that is more professional and genuinely determined to take care of their customers.
2 people found this helpful
Sat Apr 07 2018
A........t
This is a great deal for those who require clean, quality extracts! Great customer service and the press is amazing. I give it 5 stars overall for the press and service. From the beginning they were very helpful and even continue to assist with questions along the way. It is very simple to use, it is plug in and GO like they say and I love the gauge. I would recommend to anyone interested AND it comes with a lifetime warranty. Also built in the USA. Cheers
1 person found this helpful