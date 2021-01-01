 Loading…

Hybrid

Bow Valley OG #26

by OGEN

OGEN Cannabis Flower Bow Valley OG #26
OGEN Cannabis Flower Bow Valley OG #26
OGEN Cannabis Flower Bow Valley OG #26

About this product

About this product

OGEN's pheno of OG Kush, they have hunted and grown this power sativa at their facility in the Bow Valley in Alberta. On first whiff, this bud’s aroma is sweet, vibrant lime followed by sour gasoline.

About this brand

We grow small-batch, craft cannabis in Calgary, Alberta. Our facility is purpose-built and laboratory-grade, and our flower rooms are small. Our processes are strain specific and dialed-in to suit each cultivar, we listen to and are guided by our plants. We have insanely passionate and attentive growers, our plants and facility are well loved.

About this strain

OG Kush

OG Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. 

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

