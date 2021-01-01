This unique strain is the reverse back-cross of (Original Glue x Blackfire F-1) with Original Glue. Our knockout indica pheno was selected for its larger bract size, delivering a higher density of trichomes for a more robust cannabinoid and terpene profile. The result? A distinctly creamy aroma with a funky floral finish.
We grow small-batch, craft cannabis in Calgary, Alberta. Our facility is purpose-built and laboratory-grade, and our flower rooms are small. Our processes are strain specific and dialed-in to suit each cultivar, we listen to and are guided by our plants. We have insanely passionate and attentive growers, our plants and facility are well loved.