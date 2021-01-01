Game Changer 3:1 Winterized CO2 Dripper
by OM ExtractsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
OM Extracts Winterized CO2 Oil is Full Extract Cannabis Oil (Raw CO2 FECO) that has been cold-filtered or “Winterized” to make it better for inhalation. We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids with zero added substances. Best smoked vaped or dabbed at low temperatures. This Winterized Dripper can also be used to make edibles! Game Changer CBD 3:1 68.4% Total Cannabinoids 13.9% THC & 47.4% CBD 2.1% Terpenes Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Bisabolol, α-Humulene, Guaiol Game Changer CBD: Game Changer (Purple Dragon x Green Thai) blended with Lifter (SH50 x Early Resin Berry). Packaged in a 1mL Glass Luer Lock Dripper with 0.01mL dosage lines, chlorobutyl rubber stopper, with an optional stainless steel tip. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.
About this brand
OM Extracts
About this strain
Game Changer
Terpenes
- Pinene
- Terpinolene
- Limonene
Game Changer is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Dragon with Green Thai. Game Changer produces euphoric effects and is an ideal strain for those new to cannabis. This strain features a loud aroma of tropical fruit, grape and floral undertones. Growers say Game Changer has twisting hues of vibrant green and deep purple. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, depression and chronic pain.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.