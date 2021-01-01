Cherry Lotus + Cherry Lion Raw CO2 FECO
by OM ExtractsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids including rare molecules like CBDA, CBC, CBG, Terpinolene, Guaiol, Farnesene, THCV, and more. RAW CO2 FECO is unfiltered, containing naturally occurring Cannabis fats and lipids that aid the body’s absorption and help the experience last longer. Best absorbed under the tongue, with food, drink, topically, in capsule, or suppository. Cherry Lotus + Cherry Lion Grown by Green Source Gardens 580mg Total Cannabinoids 487mg THC & 24mg CBD 12.14% Terpenes Top 4: β-Farnesene, α-Farnesene, β-Caryophyllene, Limonene Cherry Lotus (Glazed Cherries x White Lotus) mixed with Cherry Lion (Voltron x Glazed Cherries), both bred by GSG. By combining two Kush-family varietals, this blend offers a deeper experience for rest and relaxation. Packaged in a 1mL Plastic Syringe with 0.01 Dosage Lines Suggested serving size: .01mL (100 servings /container) Activation time: up to 2 hours For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.
About this brand
OM Extracts
About this strain
Suver Haze
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Bred by Oregon CBD, Suver Haze crosses their high-performance Suver #8 and Early Resin Berry. Parent strain Suver #8 grows well in many different climates all over the US, from Oregon to South Carolina, and when crossed with Early Resin Berry, Suver Haze yields higher and finishes quicker, making it an enticing choice for hemp farmers. With a powerful aroma and flavor, Suver Haze offers notes of black pepper and sweet fruits.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.