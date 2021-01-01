About this product

We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids including rare molecules like CBDA, CBC, CBG, Terpinolene, Guaiol, Farnesene, THCV, and more. RAW CO2 FECO is unfiltered, containing naturally occurring Cannabis fats and lipids that aid the body’s absorption and help the experience last longer. Best absorbed under the tongue, with food, drink, topically, in capsule, or suppository. Cherry Lotus + Cherry Lion Grown by Green Source Gardens 580mg Total Cannabinoids 487mg THC & 24mg CBD 12.14% Terpenes Top 4: β-Farnesene, α-Farnesene, β-Caryophyllene, Limonene Cherry Lotus (Glazed Cherries x White Lotus) mixed with Cherry Lion (Voltron x Glazed Cherries), both bred by GSG. By combining two Kush-family varietals, this blend offers a deeper experience for rest and relaxation. Packaged in a 1mL Plastic Syringe with 0.01 Dosage Lines Suggested serving size: .01mL (100 servings /container) Activation time: up to 2 hours For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.