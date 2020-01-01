Deep roots. At Organigram, it’s a concept that matters. Organigram is Atlantic Canada’s original licensed producer of high-quality medical cannabis. Founded in 2013 and the 13th licensed applicant under the ACMPR (Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations, formerly Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations), Organigram is committed to producing dried cannabis flower and extract oils of the highest standard and providing relief to patients across the country. For more information on Organigram’s products, investor relations, or for information on becoming a patient, visit www.organigram.ca or call 1-844-644-4726 (1-844-OGI-GRAM).