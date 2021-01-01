OS.HASH 20
About this product
Authentic and uncomplicated, OS.HASH Blend is a rich brown resinous hash with a firm but pliable feel. Produced from a blend of Indica strains and clocking in at a mild THC potency potential, OS.HASH Blend is made using dry ice sift trichome extraction and packaged in a 2-gram format in a resealable, odor-proof and child-resistant pouch. Not real fancy, just real. A good reason to go legal.
About this brand
Original Stash
