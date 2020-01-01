OS.KLIK Blue Dream
Exclusive to Canada, OS.KLIK is an easy-to-use distillate dosing pen for dabbing and other concentrate uses. The OS.KLIK applicator provides consumers with precision dose control and a mess-free, portable, and discreet concentrate experience. Each audible “click” from the applicator dispenses 25 mg of the OS.KLIK Blue Dream, a hybrid cannabis distillate featuring terpenes including myrcene, caryophyllene and humulene. The distillate can be inhaled or ingested and does not contain any additives, diluents, pesticides or heavy metals – just distillate and terpenes. Each OS.KLIK applicator will dispense approximately 40 KLIKs.
About this strain
Blue Dream
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.