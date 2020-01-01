 Loading…
  5. OS.KLIK Blue Dream
Hybrid

OS.KLIK Blue Dream

by Original Stash

Original Stash Other Miscellaneous OS.KLIK Blue Dream

About this product

Exclusive to Canada, OS.KLIK is an easy-to-use distillate dosing pen for dabbing and other concentrate uses. The OS.KLIK applicator provides consumers with precision dose control and a mess-free, portable, and discreet concentrate experience. Each audible "click" from the applicator dispenses 25 mg of the OS.KLIK Blue Dream, a hybrid cannabis distillate featuring terpenes including myrcene, caryophyllene and humulene. The distillate can be inhaled or ingested and does not contain any additives, diluents, pesticides or heavy metals – just distillate and terpenes. Each OS.KLIK applicator will dispense approximately 40 KLIKs.

About this strain

Blue Dream

Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Pinene
  Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

Original Stash is straightforward and uncomplicated. That's the way your stash should be. Grown in a controlled environment, Original Stash is high-quality weed sold for a lot less than you'd expect. Designed purely for the joy of consuming cannabis. Not real fancy, just real. A good reason to go legal.