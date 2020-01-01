 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
OS.KLIK Tangerine Dream

by Original Stash

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Introducing OS.KLIK, an easy-to-use concentrate applicator pen exclusive to Canada. The OS.KLIK applicator provides consumers a mess-free, portable, and discreet concentrate experience with accurate dosing. Each KLIK from the applicator dispenses 25 mg of the OS.KLIK Tangerine Dream, sativa cannabis distillate and great-tasting plant derived terpenes including limonene, linalool and terpinolene. The distillate can be vaporized and inhaled or ingested and does not contain any additives, diluents, pesticides or heavy metals. Can be added to food or drinks. Each OS.KLIK applicator will dispense approximately 40 KLIKs. *Available in Quebec

Original Stash is straightforward and uncomplicated. That’s the way your stash should be. Grown in a controlled environment, Original Stash is high-quality weed sold for a lot less than you’d expect. Designed purely for the joy of consuming cannabis. Not real fancy, just real. A good reason to go legal.