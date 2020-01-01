OS.KLIK Tangerine Dream
About this product
Introducing OS.KLIK, an easy-to-use concentrate applicator pen exclusive to Canada. The OS.KLIK applicator provides consumers a mess-free, portable, and discreet concentrate experience with accurate dosing. Each KLIK from the applicator dispenses 25 mg of the OS.KLIK Tangerine Dream, sativa cannabis distillate and great-tasting plant derived terpenes including limonene, linalool and terpinolene. The distillate can be vaporized and inhaled or ingested and does not contain any additives, diluents, pesticides or heavy metals. Can be added to food or drinks. Each OS.KLIK applicator will dispense approximately 40 KLIKs. *Available in Quebec
