Hybrid

Ginger Fizz

by Ouest

About this product

Ginger Fizz by Ouest

About this brand

Grown indoors in small batches. Hand watered and hang dried. Our plants are definitely pampered. Our attention to detail produces high quality flower with robust flavours, broad terpenes, and high THC content. North Ouest, our flagship line showcases flower with a minimum THC content of 23%!

About this strain

GG4

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

