Hybrid

OG Kush

by Ouest

About this product

This 1990’s powerhouse has been elevated to novel heights of potency supported with a new terpene mix. Welcome to the modern interpretation of this beloved classic where the euphoric and relaxation attributes have dialed up while the possibility of couch lock has been dialed down.

About this brand

Grown indoors in small batches. Hand watered and hang dried. Our plants are definitely pampered. Our attention to detail produces high quality flower with robust flavours, broad terpenes, and high THC content. North Ouest, our flagship line showcases flower with a minimum THC content of 23%!

About this strain

OG Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was supposedly crossed with Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. OG Kush should smell like lemon-pine-fuel with a high-THC, mixed head and body effect. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

