 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Punchee Tatre
Indica

Punchee Tatre

by Ouest

Write a review
Ouest Cannabis Flower Punchee Tatre
Ouest Cannabis Flower Punchee Tatre
Ouest Cannabis Flower Punchee Tatre

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

A hard hitting Indica dominant hybrid delivers strong body relaxation and an uplifting cerebral sensation with a punchy citrus and woodsy flavour.

About this brand

Ouest Logo
Grown indoors in small batches. Hand watered and hang dried. Our plants are definitely pampered. Our attention to detail produces high quality flower with robust flavours, broad terpenes, and high THC content. North Ouest, our flagship line showcases flower with a minimum THC content of 23%!

About this strain

Purple Punch

Purple Punch
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review