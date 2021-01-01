About this product
This is an extremely potent strain with staying power. The first puff or two give a pleasant and civilized sense of euphoria and relaxation that can be enjoyed on your own or in a social setting… the next few puffs unleash the true demonic personality lurking beneath a seemingly innocent fruity facade.
Ouest
Slurricane
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Slurricane is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch. Slurricane produces relaxing effects that come on slowly. This strain has a sweet flavor profile, with subtle grape and sugary berries. Slurricane is the ideal strain for relaxing after a long day and will likely leave you locked to your sofa. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
