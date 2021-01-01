 Loading…

Indica

Sweet Demon

by Ouest

Ouest Cannabis Flower Sweet Demon
About this product

This is an extremely potent strain with staying power. The first puff or two give a pleasant and civilized sense of euphoria and relaxation that can be enjoyed on your own or in a social setting… the next few puffs unleash the true demonic personality lurking beneath a seemingly innocent fruity facade.

About this brand

Grown indoors in small batches. Hand watered and hang dried. Our plants are definitely pampered. Our attention to detail produces high quality flower with robust flavours, broad terpenes, and high THC content. North Ouest, our flagship line showcases flower with a minimum THC content of 23%!

About this strain

Slurricane

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Slurricane is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch. Slurricane produces relaxing effects that come on slowly. This strain has a sweet flavor profile, with subtle grape and sugary berries. Slurricane is the ideal strain for relaxing after a long day and will likely leave you locked to your sofa. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.

