Palmetto Headband 3.5 g
The love child of famous parents (OG Kush and Sour Diesel), Headband has a lot to live up to but is forging its own way in the world. A problem child star? Maybe, but heavy buds and positively lemony disposition make it an irresistible part of your entourage. With THC levels hitting 18% and up, Headband is a smooth and creamy smoke that saunters and meanders, coming on slow and arriving fashionably late. But it's cool—Headband is always on the guest list and the party doesn't start until this sativa shows up, anyway.
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Meet Headband, the love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid.
