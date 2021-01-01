Palmetto Chemdawg 3.5 g
There's a saying about old dawgs and new tricks and a serious lack of learning. Here's the thing, though: sometimes the old tricks are really, really great. What's with this sudden obsession with new tricks, anyway? Get over it. Chemdawg is a hybrid with a strong bark (THC up to 20%) and, sure, he's like a billion dawg years old and definitely stinks, but the important thing to remember is that Chemdawg is a very good boy. Palmetto is weed for people who like weed, grown in the heartland of Alberta so you're always good to go.
Purple Chemdawg is a potent 75/25 indica-dominant cross between Chemdawg and Granddaddy Purple that delivers powerfully relaxing effects alongside a sweet grape aroma. Though Purple Chemdawg weighs heavy on the body, it leaves your mind free to wander creative, introspective realms. Another rendition by the Cali Connection, dubbed “Purple Chem,” pulls from the genetic line of Chemdawg 91 and Pre-98 Bubba Kush who pass on a similar balance of effects, but with a biting diesel aroma. Patients medicating with Purple Chemdawg have generally found relief for chronic pain while others enjoy its ability to soothe stress and anxiety.
