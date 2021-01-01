About this product

Some people stay close to home, others prefer to sing among the stars. Nuken doesn't discriminate and thinks being in both places at the same time is just fine. A very potent indica that reaches THC levels over 18%, Nuken's terp profile is sweet with buds fat and dense enough to have their own gravitational pull, but if you're floating in a most peculiar way, don't worry—Nuken knows which way is up. Palmetto is weed for people who like weed, grown in the heartland of Alberta so you're always good to go.