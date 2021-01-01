Palmetto Nuken 3.5 g
by Palmetto CannabisWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Some people stay close to home, others prefer to sing among the stars. Nuken doesn't discriminate and thinks being in both places at the same time is just fine. A very potent indica that reaches THC levels over 18%, Nuken's terp profile is sweet with buds fat and dense enough to have their own gravitational pull, but if you're floating in a most peculiar way, don't worry—Nuken knows which way is up. Palmetto is weed for people who like weed, grown in the heartland of Alberta so you're always good to go.
About this brand
Palmetto Cannabis
About this strain
Nuken
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Nuken is an indica marijuana strain from Canada bred by crossing Shishkaberry and God Bod. Nuken delivers balancing effects alongside a sweet, earthy aroma of fresh herbs and grass. This strain typically leaves you feeling stoned, but functional enough to still enjoy hobbies and the company of friends. Growers say Nuken blooms with round, dense buds that are covered in a blanket of crystal resin. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.