 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Nuken Cartridge 1g
Indica

Nuken Cartridge 1g

by Palmetto Cannabis

Write a review
Palmetto Cannabis Concentrates Cartridges Nuken Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Product: 510 Vape Cartridge, 1 x 1 g (THC%: 75.4) Product: 510 Vape Cartridge, 1 x 1 g (THC%: 75.4)

About this brand

Palmetto Cannabis Logo
A curious journey begins in your mind.

About this strain

Nuken

Nuken
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Nuken is an indica marijuana strain from Canada bred by crossing Shishkaberry and God Bod. Nuken delivers balancing effects alongside a sweet, earthy aroma of fresh herbs and grass. This strain typically leaves you feeling stoned, but functional enough to still enjoy hobbies and the company of friends. Growers say Nuken blooms with round, dense buds that are covered in a blanket of crystal resin. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review