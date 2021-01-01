About this product

With perfectly pre-rolled joints you might find yourself with a little extra time on your hands. Why not take a minute to just chill and stop and smell the roses? No roses nearby? No problem.Palmetto Pink Kush Pre-Rolls give you a potpourri of delightfully floral fragrances wherever you go, all rolled up and ready to go. Pink Kush is a potent indica-hybrid with THC levels over 20%, so you can really waste your time wisely. Each pre-roll uses whole milled flower and no shake for a smoother burn. Find 10 x .5g pre-rolls packed in a resealable pop top box with an air-tight freshness seal and humidity pack included. Palmetto is grown by cannabis lovers for cannabis lovers, found somewhere deep in the mystic shadows of the majestic Rocky Mountains of Alberta