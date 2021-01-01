Palmetto 10 Pack Pink Kush Pre-Rolls
About this product
With perfectly pre-rolled joints you might find yourself with a little extra time on your hands. Why not take a minute to just chill and stop and smell the roses? No roses nearby? No problem.Palmetto Pink Kush Pre-Rolls give you a potpourri of delightfully floral fragrances wherever you go, all rolled up and ready to go. Pink Kush is a potent indica-hybrid with THC levels over 20%, so you can really waste your time wisely. Each pre-roll uses whole milled flower and no shake for a smoother burn. Find 10 x .5g pre-rolls packed in a resealable pop top box with an air-tight freshness seal and humidity pack included. Palmetto is grown by cannabis lovers for cannabis lovers, found somewhere deep in the mystic shadows of the majestic Rocky Mountains of Alberta
About this brand
Palmetto Cannabis
About this strain
Pink Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Pink Kush, as coveted as its OG Kush relative, is an indica-dominant hybrid with powerful body-focused effects. In its exceptional variations, pink hairs burst from bright green buds barely visible under a blanket of sugar-like trichomes, with traces of a sweet vanilla and candy perfume. The potency of this strain could be considered overpowering, and even small doses are known to eliminate pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Growers have to wait 10 to 11 weeks for Pink Kush’s flowering, but high yields of top-shelf buds are worth the wait.
