Palmetto Platinum CK 1g Vape Cart
About this product
When you’ve sold 1,000,000 records, you’ve gone platinum. When you have 1,000,000 ideas about how to spend your day and all of them are awesome, you’ve experienced Platinum CK 1 gram full spectrum vape carts. We used a full spectrum extraction on this sativa to get THC levels as high as 84% with no fillers, additives or artificial flavours. Only naturally tasty notes of spicy-sweet berry goodness. We only use CCELL glass vape cartridges filled with pure full spectrum cannabis juice. Palmetto is grown by cannabis lovers for cannabis lovers, found somewhere deep in the mystic shadows of the majestic Rocky Mountains of Alberta.
About this brand
Palmetto Cannabis
About this strain
Platinum Cookies
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Platinum Cookies is a popular hybrid marijuana strain and the next evolution of GSC - Platinum GSC, formerly known as Platinum Girl Scout Cookies. This Cup-winning hybrid—a cross of OG Kush, Durban Poison, and a third unknown strain—fills your nose and lungs with sweet notes of berry and candy, followed by a fruity spiciness. Patients with severe pain, nausea, swelling, migraines, and stress should look no further for relief as symptoms both physical and mood-related melt away instantly. The Platinum GSC strain flaunts a heavy coat of crystal trichomes over its sage green leaves, assuring its potency to any consumer in doubt.
