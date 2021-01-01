Palmetto Platinum Cookies
Platinum Cookies are nothing like your sorta weird relative’s cookie recipe. Sure, it’s a sativa-hybrid that’s a whole lot of sweet and a little bit spicy, with just a hint of berry. Yes, it’s smoke is rich and silky smooth (you’d expect that from a recipe handed down from OG Kush and Durban Poison). But Platinum Cookies are far from soft and chewy. It hits hard with THC levels as high as 24%. No sir, Platinum Cookies is no ordinary cookie. Your relative’s cookies are yesterday’s news. The future is platinum, my friend. And the future is starting to feel pretty good. Palmetto is cannabis for people who like cannabis, grown in the heartland of Alberta so you're always good to go. Platinum Cookies is available in 3.5 gram jars.
Palmetto Cannabis
Platinum Cookies
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Platinum Cookies is a popular hybrid marijuana strain and the next evolution of GSC - Platinum GSC, formerly known as Platinum Girl Scout Cookies. This Cup-winning hybrid—a cross of OG Kush, Durban Poison, and a third unknown strain—fills your nose and lungs with sweet notes of berry and candy, followed by a fruity spiciness. Patients with severe pain, nausea, swelling, migraines, and stress should look no further for relief as symptoms both physical and mood-related melt away instantly. The Platinum GSC strain flaunts a heavy coat of crystal trichomes over its sage green leaves, assuring its potency to any consumer in doubt.
