Hybrid

Palmetto Raskal OG 0.5g Vape Cart

by Palmetto Cannabis

Palmetto Cannabis Concentrates Cartridges Palmetto Raskal OG 0.5g Vape Cart

About this product

Scamp! Scallywag! Rapscallion! Raskal is a troublemaker, no doubt. With a capital T. But the thing about troublemakers is that sometimes you sorta want one hanging around. Just in case. And if that trouble comes in the form of a sativa-hybrid with a fresh lemon flavour, so be it. Palmetto vapes are filled with mid- to high-potency, full spectrum cannabis juice. It's weed for people who like weed, grown and squeezed in the heartland of Alberta so you're always good to go.

About this brand

Palmetto Cannabis Logo
A curious journey begins in your mind.

About this strain

Raskal OG

Raskal OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Cali Connection by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush, Raskal OG smells of lemon and pine with a musty and grassy taste. With dense light and dark green colored buds, this sticky strain is soft when broken apart. Potent and euphoric, Raskal OG is a solid choice for any consumer looking to relax and lift their mood.

