Palmetto Raskal OG 0.5g Vape Cart
by Palmetto CannabisWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Scamp! Scallywag! Rapscallion! Raskal is a troublemaker, no doubt. With a capital T. But the thing about troublemakers is that sometimes you sorta want one hanging around. Just in case. And if that trouble comes in the form of a sativa-hybrid with a fresh lemon flavour, so be it. Palmetto vapes are filled with mid- to high-potency, full spectrum cannabis juice. It's weed for people who like weed, grown and squeezed in the heartland of Alberta so you're always good to go.
About this brand
Palmetto Cannabis
About this strain
Raskal OG
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Bred by Cali Connection by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush, Raskal OG smells of lemon and pine with a musty and grassy taste. With dense light and dark green colored buds, this sticky strain is soft when broken apart. Potent and euphoric, Raskal OG is a solid choice for any consumer looking to relax and lift their mood.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.