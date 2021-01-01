Palmetto Romulan 1 g Shatter
About this product
We’ve taken everything great about Romulan and concentrated all that indica goodness into some super powerful shatter. We’re talking THC levels between 780-840 mg/g. We’re talking easy dabbing, easy sprinkling, easy sparking. We’re talking about high quality concentrate from hydrocarbon extraction. It has a golden yellow to bright amber colour throughout and has a translucent, glass-like consistency. It’s potent, it’s pure, and it’s good to go, available in 1 g packaging. Palmetto is grown by cannabis lovers for cannabis lovers, found somewhere deep in the mystic shadows of the majestic Rocky Mountains of Alberta.
About this brand
Palmetto Cannabis
About this strain
Romulan
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Romulan is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing North American Indica with White Rhino. Named after the alien Star Trek race, this pine-scented strain is revered for its potent and therapeutic qualities. You can expect Romulan to deliver intense, cerebral effects that eventually give way to sedation and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help treat symptoms related to muscle spasms and nerve damage. Growers say Romulan produces dense, frosty buds and is a popular choice among growers in the Pacific Northwest.
