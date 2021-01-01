About this product

We’ve taken everything great about Romulan and concentrated all that indica goodness into some super powerful shatter. We’re talking THC levels between 780-840 mg/g. We’re talking easy dabbing, easy sprinkling, easy sparking. We’re talking about high quality concentrate from hydrocarbon extraction. It has a golden yellow to bright amber colour throughout and has a translucent, glass-like consistency. It’s potent, it’s pure, and it’s good to go, available in 1 g packaging. Palmetto is grown by cannabis lovers for cannabis lovers, found somewhere deep in the mystic shadows of the majestic Rocky Mountains of Alberta.