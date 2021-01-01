Palmetto Romulan 1 g Vape Cart
About this product
There’s probably some kind of mysterious, metaphysical reason why the vape mists of Romulan are so magical. We’ll leave it to you and your couch to figure out. All we know for sure is that this Romulan 1 gram vape cart offers THC levels as high as 84%. We’ve used a full spectrum extraction on this powerful indica with no filler, additives or artificial flavour. Just natural notes of pepper, herbs, and a touch of pine. We only use CCELL glass vape cartridges filled with pure full spectrum cannabis juice. Palmetto is grown by cannabis lovers for cannabis lovers, found somewhere deep in the mystic shadows of the majestic Rocky Mountains of Alberta.
About this brand
Palmetto Cannabis
About this strain
Romulan
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Romulan is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing North American Indica with White Rhino. Named after the alien Star Trek race, this pine-scented strain is revered for its potent and therapeutic qualities. You can expect Romulan to deliver intense, cerebral effects that eventually give way to sedation and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help treat symptoms related to muscle spasms and nerve damage. Growers say Romulan produces dense, frosty buds and is a popular choice among growers in the Pacific Northwest.
