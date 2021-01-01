About this product

Soothe the mind, body, and soul for peaceful days and restful nights. Pantry’s bite-sized, keto-friendly chocolates are made with just three ingredients: cocoa butter, cacao powder, and coconut sugar. Each 5mg bite contains a therapeutic blend of Indica terpenes along with a 1:1 ratio of CBD to THC to bring relaxation and relief with every dose. This superfood packs a healthy punch of antioxidants that naturally reduce inflammation to heal the body from the inside out. • 5mg THC/5mg CBD per bite • 20 bites per jar (100mg THC/100mg CBD) • Vegan + Gluten-Free • Superfood + Antioxidant-Rich • Anti-Inflammatory + Calming • Indica-Dominant • <1g Coconut Sugar • 100% Guilt-Free