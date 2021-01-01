White Peach Jellies
by PantryWrite a review
$25.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Keep energy high, relax your mind, and elevate the day (or night). Pantry’s bite-sized, vegan-friendly jellies are made from white peaches, pears, and a sprinkle of sugar. Each Sativa-dominant bite contains an energizing sensation, blended with a 1:1 ratio of CBD to THC to keep calm and focused with every dose. • 5mg THC/5mg CBD per bite • 20 bites per jar (100mg THC/100mg CBD) • 5 calories per bite • Vegan + Gluten-Free • Fruit-Based + Vitamin-Rich • Sativa-Dominant • 100% Guilt-Free
About this brand
Pantry
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.