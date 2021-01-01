 Loading…

Gianduja BonBons

by Pantry

Sweet & creamy chocolate ganache, for mindful indulgence. Each individually gold-wrapped bonbon is made from high-quality, 34% milk chocolate, and contains 5mg THC. A milky chocolate shell enrobes a silky ganache base infused with Italian hazelnut and praline flakes, creating a familiar Ferrero-Nutella taste. A simple and delicious bonbon for a romantic night out, a luxurious night in, or simply as a thoughtful gift. • 5 bites per jar (25mg total) • 50 calories per bite **This product is not suitable for those who are following a gluten-free/vegan diet. But we are always looking for ways to be more earth-friendly! Check out our Keto Bites (GF/V) or our Jellies (GF/V)**

Pantry Food Co. is made up of friends who also happen to be chefs, nutritionists, and health-experts, on a mission to create delicious (and good-for-you) edibles. Enjoy Pantry at a dinner party with friends, in place of a glass of wine, or as a light treat before bed!

