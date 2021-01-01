About this product
Take your prerolls anywhere! JPAQ is the ultimate case for preroll lovers on the go. Take it on a hike, to the beach, to work, on a road trip, all the while knowing your prerolls are being kept safe, fresh, and ready to smoke whenever you are. Features: - Gasket seal helps protect against water, maintain freshness, and prevent any unwanted odors - "Roach Coach" separate compartment for roaches, that locks in odors, and keeps unsmoked prerolls fresh - 5 individually slotted compartments that hold prerolls in place to prevent bending or tearing - JPAQ is Eco Friendly, it is made from recycled plastics, and is 100% recyclable
About this brand
PAQ
