  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. JPAQ: Biggie Bear

JPAQ: Biggie Bear

by PAQ

$24.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Take your prerolls anywhere! JPAQ is the ultimate case for preroll lovers on the go. Take it on a hike, to the beach, to work, on a road trip, all the while knowing your prerolls are being kept safe, fresh, and ready to smoke whenever you are. Features: - Gasket seal helps protect against water, maintain freshness, and prevent any unwanted odors - "Roach Coach" separate compartment for roaches, that locks in odors, and keeps unsmoked prerolls fresh - 5 individually slotted compartments that hold prerolls in place to prevent bending or tearing - JPAQ is Eco Friendly, it is made from recycled plastics, and is 100% recyclable

About this brand

PAQ Logo
PAQ was founded with a vision to revolutionize the pre-roll packaging and accessories market. Current pre-roll packaging is just that, packaging; a vessel to carry your pre-roll from one place to the other. However, at PAQ we believe that packaging should be designed to enhance the user's experience. Our mission is to develop and engineer products that offer solutions, and enhance the smoking experience for the most iconic class of smoker; the hand-rolled smoker. Durable, child-proof, water-resistant, gasket sealed, featuring the innovative "roach coach" compartment. The JPAQ is specifically designed with the needs of the hand-rolled smoker in mind.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

