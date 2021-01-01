 Loading…

Hybrid

ACID

by Paradise Seeds

About this product

If you are looking for a soaring hight that numbs pain and has the ability to take you away from the day to day grind, look no further than Acid, an indica/sativa cross that is our own take on the original New York City Diesel. This strain is good for indoor and outdoor growing. The inside gardener will appreciate this plant because it is enjoyable to grow 9-10 weeks flowering time). That said, when it flowers it becomes rather fruity and the smell can be an issue if you don’t have good filters in place. However, if your odor beaters are well secured, then the bouquet of this plant is one of its special characteristics. Outdoor, Acid will grow in the northern hemisphere (up to 50º n.L.), although yields won’t be so impressive as those plants grown in warmer climates. This plant responds well to sun beams and will reward the grower in southern regions around the Mediterranean, from Spain to Croatia, southern US states and parts of South America. 60% Indica // 40% Sativa THC level: 16-20% CBD level: < 0.1%

About this brand

Paradise Seeds Logo
Who We Are - Our founder has always been highly involved in the breeding of our beloved cannabis varieties. Since we started growing cannabis in the early 1980’s, it has always been our aim to select the very best genetics. This has resulted in a solid strain base which is the cornerstone of work. Only selecting and crossing the most potent cannabis (marijuana) plants with the finest, sweet taste has led to the creation of the powerful connoisseur strains we offer today. The quality you get with our cannabis seeds is that of the finest cannabis currently available on the market. We are in the privileged position of having a great test ground in Europe. Here, we can test and select the best genetics the plant world has to offer. If you have some unique and/or mind-blowing genetics of your own that you would like to share with us, you can send seeds or clones to our office in Holland. We would be honoured to test them! Indeed, we may use them in our future breeding projects so that your genetics can find their way to other cannabis growers around the world. How We Work - Our cannabis seeds are organically produced and contain all the necessary trace elements for a good start. We work with strict criteria regarding the pollination of our plants. Our pollination rooms are secure so that no stray pollen from other male plants can find their way into our select stock. Pollen filters are used in all our grow rooms. As the moment of pollination is very important, we carefully schedule all pollinations to prevent seeds of inferior quality. After the production of seeds, we select only the best seeds by hand, and leave out the premature and non-fertile ones. We then test these seeds on viability and germination. This way we can guarantee you will always get fresh, living seeds that are sure to grow top-quality plants.

About this strain

Acid

Acid
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Acid is Paradise Seeds’ take on the original New York Sour Diesel. Expect powerful body effects, including an uplifted, nearly psychedelic mental energy. This plant exhibits a metallic flavor that is representative of its namesake, with traditional notes of gas on the nose. Acid thrives in both indoor and outdoor environments, finishing in about 9 to 10 weeks. 

