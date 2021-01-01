ATOMICAL HAZE
by Paradise SeedsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Atomical Haze combines original Haze (sativa genetics from Colombia, Mexico and Thailand) with an Indian classic sativa and a sweet Afghan indica. This hybrid mix has created something quite special – a big yielding sativa dominant plant that is built to perform. This plant wants to grow, like all Hazes, but it is less urgent than most. Best grown from seed to flower indoors, the big buds are a dream to trim and can be plucked off the plant like ripe fruits when harvest time comes. Indoor growers should be aware that with 1 or 2 of these luxury items in your grow tent, and some subtle training, you can achieve the same yield as 4 or 5 indica varieties. Outdoors, this plant will soar, growing big and strong in sunshine. A relatively late harvest time (end of October) in the light cycle of the northern hemisphere, the sativa element will nevertheless give some protection from mold. However, it is gardeners in southern regions that will most benefit from the growth potential of Atomical Haze as this plant loves the sunshine. 20% Indica // 80% Sativa THC level: 18-22% CBD level: < 0.1%
About this brand
Paradise Seeds
About this strain
Atomical Haze
Atomical Haze is an 80/20 sativa-dominant strain bred by Paradise Seeds. A cross between Haze, an Indian sativa, and Sweet Afghan, you will first notice the smell and taste of kiwi and finish off with that classic spicy Haze flavor. A long-lasting buzz will having you feeling motivated and ready for what the day brings. These resin-caked buds will be ready for harvest in about 9 weeks and are ideal for indoor gardens.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.