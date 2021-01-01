About this product
With two great strains combined, Auto Jack was born from the best of both worlds. The autoflowering element comes from the Ruderalis, a truly wonderful cannabis plant that can brave the Arctic circle thanks to the automatic flowering cycle it has naturally developed over millions of years of evolution. These genes give the Auto Jack short stout growth and a rapid flower process (estimated 65-70 days indoors and 75-80 days, some growers have reported cropping even quicker). This hybrid has stability, form and ancestry, producing excellent harvests of big buds – up to 450 grams per square metre in an indoor setup and 200 grams per plant outside. This makes it a highly efficient plant for both indoor and outdoor growers across northern and southern hemispheres. 30% Indica // 70% Sativa THC level: 14-18% CBD level: < 0.1%
About this brand
Paradise Seeds
About this strain
Jack Herer
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.
Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.
