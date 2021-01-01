CALIFORNIAN GOLD
by Paradise SeedsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Californian Gold is easy to grow and its payload delivers with an explosion of resinous buds. She lives up to its name in the grow department, an easy going addition to both indoor and outdoor setups. It is a bushy plant, robust with thick stems and big leaves, and is very pleasing to grow. In terms of production, smell and flavor this plant comes with the full package. For the indoor grower, its medium size makes it a good companion for the grow room, especially one where height is an issue. The quick flower time and dependable yield are two further qualities to recommend this variety and production is characterized by large buds that are compact and oozing with resin. Outdoor, in the garden, Californian Gold will naturally thrive in warmer climates, where the sun will make those characteristically large indica buds swell. However, the hybrid nature of this plant makes it a reasonable adapter to the cooler climates of more northern regions. 80% Indica // 20% Sativa THC level: 20-24% CBD level: < 0.1%
About this brand
Paradise Seeds
About this strain
Cali Gold
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Limonene
This indica-dominant California strain will have you thinking about taking a hike in the woods with its clean, green grass smell that has hints of herbs. The potent smell is actually the first thing many users notice about Cali Gold and the taste pulls in notes of citrus, bringing to mind lemongrass. This strain is a cross between Jah OG Kush and DS Gold. The plants also look impressive, with bulky, crystalline buds. Effects tend to be body relaxing but not completely sedative, so that hike may just be a possibility.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.