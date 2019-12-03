TOMMY CHONG'S™ - L.A. AMNESIA
About this product
L.A. Amnesia is a potent, high yield sativa with a revived up THC count, the result of a collaboration between the legendary growers of Paradise Seeds and legendary cannabist, Tommy Chong for his new company Chong’s Choice. For an indoor grow room, L.A. Amnesia is a great choice and is a good plant for beginners as well as old pros. Although it is a sativa, the Kush element ensures it does not stretch so much as other varieties and the plant produces thick central colas with very big buds and a high calyx-to-leaf ratio. The trichome coating is so heavy that these buds sparkle like magic crystals. In an outdoor setup, L.A. Amnesia will also do well. In southern regions where there is ample warmth and light, it will respond by shooting for the sun and will reward the grower with a big bud harvest. It will also grow reasonably in more northern regions of Eurasia and the Americas, although the dense oversized buds do need checking for mold in Autumn. It has a distinctive citrus/earthy/hazey taste, full of terpenes that will be popular with the connoisseur, while the extraordinary power will impress those who relish a smoke that hits home hard. 25% Indica // 75% Sativa THC level: 20-24% CBD level: < 0.1%
About this brand
About this strain
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
With earthy flavors of lemons and citrus, Amnesia Haze is the perfect sativa strain to start your day with a smile. The uplifting, energetic buzz is one you won’t soon forget. Its genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains, and this Cannabis Cup winner (1st place 2004, 1st place Sativa Cup 2012) has since been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.