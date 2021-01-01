About this product
Durga Mata, was one of our original medical strains in the days before medical cannabis was properly appreciated. It is a heavy indica that is renowned for its powers of relaxation. A great performer in indoor grow operations (8 weeks flowering time), this plant is hardy and can survive with minimal care. Its stout and bushy form makes it a good Sea of Green (SOG) option. However, it also works well as a multi branch plant. The forgiving nature of this variety means that it is one of our most requested beginner’s strains. As you would expect from the Mother Goddess, she stands up well to nature which is great news for the outdoor gardening crowd. Naturally pest resistant, she is robust enough to survive and thrive without much attention. This makes her a perfect companion for outdoor growers, from beginners right through to experienced growers in Mediterranean climates. 90% Indica // 10% Sativa THC level: 18-22% CBD level: < 0.1%
About this brand
Paradise Seeds
About this strain
Durga Mata
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Ocimene
- Terpinolene
Durga Mata, bred by Paradise Seeds, is an indica-driven strain. Despite being 90% indica, it acts unlike other predominately indica strains. With flavors best described as reminiscent of Turkish Delight, it offers a long-lasting relaxing body buzz without the couch potato effect. This strain has a natural resistance to pests and survives through rough treatment, which makes it a recommended choice for beginners and outdoor growers.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.