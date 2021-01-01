 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. DURGA MATA
Indica

DURGA MATA

by Paradise Seeds

Write a review
Paradise Seeds Cannabis Seeds DURGA MATA
Paradise Seeds Cannabis Seeds DURGA MATA
Paradise Seeds Cannabis Seeds DURGA MATA

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Durga Mata, was one of our original medical strains in the days before medical cannabis was properly appreciated. It is a heavy indica that is renowned for its powers of relaxation. A great performer in indoor grow operations (8 weeks flowering time), this plant is hardy and can survive with minimal care. Its stout and bushy form makes it a good Sea of Green (SOG) option. However, it also works well as a multi branch plant. The forgiving nature of this variety means that it is one of our most requested beginner’s strains. As you would expect from the Mother Goddess, she stands up well to nature which is great news for the outdoor gardening crowd. Naturally pest resistant, she is robust enough to survive and thrive without much attention. This makes her a perfect companion for outdoor growers, from beginners right through to experienced growers in Mediterranean climates. 90% Indica // 10% Sativa THC level: 18-22% CBD level: < 0.1%

About this brand

Paradise Seeds Logo
Who We Are - Our founder has always been highly involved in the breeding of our beloved cannabis varieties. Since we started growing cannabis in the early 1980’s, it has always been our aim to select the very best genetics. This has resulted in a solid strain base which is the cornerstone of work. Only selecting and crossing the most potent cannabis (marijuana) plants with the finest, sweet taste has led to the creation of the powerful connoisseur strains we offer today. The quality you get with our cannabis seeds is that of the finest cannabis currently available on the market. We are in the privileged position of having a great test ground in Europe. Here, we can test and select the best genetics the plant world has to offer. If you have some unique and/or mind-blowing genetics of your own that you would like to share with us, you can send seeds or clones to our office in Holland. We would be honoured to test them! Indeed, we may use them in our future breeding projects so that your genetics can find their way to other cannabis growers around the world. How We Work - Our cannabis seeds are organically produced and contain all the necessary trace elements for a good start. We work with strict criteria regarding the pollination of our plants. Our pollination rooms are secure so that no stray pollen from other male plants can find their way into our select stock. Pollen filters are used in all our grow rooms. As the moment of pollination is very important, we carefully schedule all pollinations to prevent seeds of inferior quality. After the production of seeds, we select only the best seeds by hand, and leave out the premature and non-fertile ones. We then test these seeds on viability and germination. This way we can guarantee you will always get fresh, living seeds that are sure to grow top-quality plants.

About this strain

Durga Mata

Durga Mata
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Terpinolene

Durga Mata, bred by Paradise Seeds, is an indica-driven strain. Despite being 90% indica, it acts unlike other predominately indica strains. With flavors best described as reminiscent of Turkish Delight, it offers a long-lasting relaxing body buzz without the couch potato effect. This strain has a natural resistance to pests and survives through rough treatment, which makes it a recommended choice for beginners and outdoor growers.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review