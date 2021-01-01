About this product
Magic Bud is a quick finisher – 8 weeks under lights – and has a bushy nature so is a nice option for growing spaces with height restrictions (although likes to have a bit of room to spread out). In an outdoor garden, Magic Bud will thrive (again, give it a bit of space to expand as she does like to grow outwards) and a mid-October finish is a bonus for those northern European gardeners who are keen to crop before the Autumn rains, although it does come with a high level of pest and disease resistance. The particularly resinous nature of Magic Bud makes this plant popular for those that like to make their own hash, and the bushy growth of the plant is accompanied by a proliferation of dense nuggets. You won’t believe your eyes when you see the concentrated coating of trichomes that cover the buds - and no, that isn’t an optical illusion… Magic Bud may look ready before the due date, but we recommend hanging in there until she’s properly done in order to fully appreciate the aromatic splendor of these tasty buds! Like the rabbit that appears in the magician’s hat, once rolled and smoked the Magic Bud delivers a crowd pleasing surprise. 50% Indica // 50% Sativa THC level: 16-20% CBD level: < 0.1%
About this brand
Paradise Seeds
About this strain
Magic Bud
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Limonene
- Pinene
Known for high resin production, Magic Bud is an easy-to-grow strain great for making hash. This strain puts out floral aromas and flavors that transcend into a pleasant, uplifting high that mellows out in the end. Magic Bud is a great choice for a middle-of-the-afternoon pick-me-up when you want to take in a bit more of the day with a smile across your face.
