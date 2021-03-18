Critical Magic Seeds (Next Generation)
About this product
Bred by Next Generation Seeds from Alberta, this feminized hybrid between Critical Bilbo and Grapefruit haze is a pleasure to grow and smoke. It is aromatic and tasty. The plants are very branchy and are a clone-maker's dream. The buds are dense, round and easy to grow. Flowering between 50 and 55 days.
About this brand
Parkland Flower
