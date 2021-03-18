 Loading…

Critical Magic Seeds (Next Generation)

by Parkland Flower

Parkland Flower Cannabis Seeds Critical Magic Seeds (Next Generation)

About this product

Bred by Next Generation Seeds from Alberta, this feminized hybrid between Critical Bilbo and Grapefruit haze is a pleasure to grow and smoke. It is aromatic and tasty. The plants are very branchy and are a clone-maker's dream. The buds are dense, round and easy to grow. Flowering between 50 and 55 days.

