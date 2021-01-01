 Loading…

King-Size Rolling Papers, 10-Pack

by Pat's General

Pat's General Smoking Rolling Papers King-Size Rolling Papers, 10-Pack

About this product

Our take on classic rolling papers: natural pulp infused with hemp fibers. This ultra-thin blend burns slowly and evenly with a smooth finish. No disruptive flavors. Our King size is the perfect length for smoking amongst friends or for a large personal doob. A Pat's General ten-pack contains ten rolling paper booklets, each with 30 papers. Free shipping on all orders, US Domestic only. Ask about same-day delivery.

About this brand

Pat's General Logo
As cannabis legalization expands, Pat’s General reconnects customers with the authentic culture and romance of rolling up and smoking. Our collection merges the highest quality products and service to deliver each customer a memorable experience and a product to trust and cherish. Our ultra-thin papers are uniquely crafted with the highest quality natural pulp and infused with strands of hemp fibers for added strength. The subtle texture and durability of the papers unite beautifully for a slow and even burn. Our blend elevates your smoke without adding anything extra – the way it should be. Pat’s General provides distinctive products with your time and wallet in mind. Our neatly packed 5-booklet boxes will save you money and a dreaded last minute trip to the store.

