When I first got this thing, I was a little disappointed in the vapor quantity department. Then, I realized I had to pack it more. If you pack the hell out of this thing, you get some good clouds. The battery life on this thing is exceptional. It's very energy efficient and you get at least 5-6 sessions of a full charge. It's easy to clean and maintain and as far as looks, you'd think it was an MP3 player or something. It's pretty discreet which is good for when I drive.
61Doug
on September 8th, 2019
I love my PAX 2! As has been stated by other reviewers, you must grind your flower and then pack it into the oven tightly. As a Stage IV lung cancer fighter, my PAX 2 has may my live bearable. I am able vaporize my favorite strains for different purposes.
VictorGoody
on July 26th, 2019
product is okay - it works fine. I hope all PAX product is like this as I will be buying more soon
PAX Labs was founded in 2007 with the goal of creating responsible, enjoyable, and personalized vaporizer experiences. As an award-winning consumer technology brand in 2019, PAX products continue to represent the gold standard in product quality as we aim to move the space beyond stereotypes. Most of all, we want to be good stewards for a product and movement that enhances many people’s lives.
Our loose leaf and cannabis extract vaporizer products are made with high quality materials and offer empowering experiences for those looking for a premium and discreet product. Our focus on design and innovation means we have best-in-class software and hardware, and provide tools so that you can personalize each and every experience.