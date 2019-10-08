 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. PAX 2 Dry Herb Portable Vaporizer

PAX 2 Dry Herb Portable Vaporizer

by PAX

Skip to Reviews
3.757
PAX Vaping Portable Vaporizers PAX 2 Dry Herb Portable Vaporizer
PAX Vaping Portable Vaporizers PAX 2 Dry Herb Portable Vaporizer
PAX Vaping Portable Vaporizers PAX 2 Dry Herb Portable Vaporizer

Buy Here

About this product

Powerful and remarkably battery efficient. Designed for use with dry herb material. The acclaimed portable vaporizer is beautifully-crafted, easy-to-use and low-profile.

57 customer reviews

Show all
3.757

write a review

plumpit

When I first got this thing, I was a little disappointed in the vapor quantity department. Then, I realized I had to pack it more. If you pack the hell out of this thing, you get some good clouds. The battery life on this thing is exceptional. It's very energy efficient and you get at least 5-6 sessions of a full charge. It's easy to clean and maintain and as far as looks, you'd think it was an MP3 player or something. It's pretty discreet which is good for when I drive.

61Doug

I love my PAX 2! As has been stated by other reviewers, you must grind your flower and then pack it into the oven tightly. As a Stage IV lung cancer fighter, my PAX 2 has may my live bearable. I am able vaporize my favorite strains for different purposes.

VictorGoody

product is okay - it works fine. I hope all PAX product is like this as I will be buying more soon

About this brand

PAX Logo
PAX Labs was founded in 2007 with the goal of creating responsible, enjoyable, and personalized vaporizer experiences. As an award-winning consumer technology brand in 2019, PAX products continue to represent the gold standard in product quality as we aim to move the space beyond stereotypes. Most of all, we want to be good stewards for a product and movement that enhances many people’s lives. Our loose leaf and cannabis extract vaporizer products are made with high quality materials and offer empowering experiences for those looking for a premium and discreet product. Our focus on design and innovation means we have best-in-class software and hardware, and provide tools so that you can personalize each and every experience.