PAX 3 Dry Herb + Concentrate Vaporizer (Complete Kit)

by PAX

3.939
Intelligent, intuitive and instant. PAX 3 comes with amazing new features: Dual-Use (complete kit only) Switch from loose leaf to extract in just a few seconds with the included concentrate insert. Achieve equally dense vapor, no matter your material preference. Perfect for use with waxy or buttery extracts. Powerful Vapor & Rapid Heating PAX 3 delivers a strong, pure vapor within 20 seconds, and subsequent heat-ups are nearly instant. The latest battery technology powers an oven 2x the strength of PAX 2. Extended Sessions PAX 3 lasts twice as many sessions as PAX 2. Enjoy up to 10 sessions per charge. Good Vibrations The PAX 3 vibrates when ready for use, and for PAX Mobile App connectivity. It will also “buzz” when you access special game and party modes.

juan420h

love it!!!!! you can take it everywhere you want

isaac.guerra.8.25

It is way over priced. Save your money. Why they hell would you make you concentrate tray stick out and not be flush! I mean it works but for the price it's not worth it.

CanadaBoyinCA

the battery is superb- battery is working great

PAX Labs was founded in 2007 with the goal of creating responsible, enjoyable, and personalized vaporizer experiences. As an award-winning consumer technology brand in 2019, PAX products continue to represent the gold standard in product quality as we aim to move the space beyond stereotypes. Most of all, we want to be good stewards for a product and movement that enhances many people’s lives. Our loose leaf and cannabis extract vaporizer products are made with high quality materials and offer empowering experiences for those looking for a premium and discreet product. Our focus on design and innovation means we have best-in-class software and hardware, and provide tools so that you can personalize each and every experience.