juan420h
on November 6th, 2019
love it!!!!! you can take it everywhere you want
Intelligent, intuitive and instant. PAX 3 comes with amazing new features: Dual-Use (complete kit only) Switch from loose leaf to extract in just a few seconds with the included concentrate insert. Achieve equally dense vapor, no matter your material preference. Perfect for use with waxy or buttery extracts. Powerful Vapor & Rapid Heating PAX 3 delivers a strong, pure vapor within 20 seconds, and subsequent heat-ups are nearly instant. The latest battery technology powers an oven 2x the strength of PAX 2. Extended Sessions PAX 3 lasts twice as many sessions as PAX 2. Enjoy up to 10 sessions per charge. Good Vibrations The PAX 3 vibrates when ready for use, and for PAX Mobile App connectivity. It will also “buzz” when you access special game and party modes.
on October 3rd, 2019
It is way over priced. Save your money. Why they hell would you make you concentrate tray stick out and not be flush! I mean it works but for the price it's not worth it.
on July 25th, 2019
the battery is superb- battery is working great
