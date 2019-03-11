In 2017, PCKT Vapor was formed in the San Francisco Bay Area with the goal of pushing for change in the cannabis industry. For too long, cheap batteries and inferior products have plagued cartridge users. While it seemed that cannabis extraction methods were rapidly improving, the technology to support it remained largely unchanged. Purposefully designed, the improved PCKT ONE+ was created to embody the fusion of style and function. After extensive testing, PCKT ONE+ has evolved into a premium device built specifically for use with any 510 cartridge system. The artistic nature of PCKT Vapor means that conformity and settling are not an option. With this in mind we have designed and created the SPRK Cartridge, a high-end and beautifully designed refillable 510 cartridge to work seamlessly with the new PCKT ONE+. Be on the lookout for more PCKT announcements as we strive towards improving the cannabis industry.