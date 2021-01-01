PCKT One Plus Midnight
About this product
The PCKT One Plus features a high capacity 660 mah battery with 3 practical power modes to suit your hardware needs. Pass-through charging and a 5-click on/off feature, allows for absolute function and safety when not in use. Gold plated magnetic adapters make any 510 cartridge ready in a snap. Inhale Activation and Manual Fire allows for use with both top and bottom airflow cartridges.
About this brand
PCKT Vapor
