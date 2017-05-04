 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Dabbing
  4. Tools & accessories
  5. The Eagle - Spirit Animal Collection

The Eagle - Spirit Animal Collection

by Peace Pokers

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Peace Pokers Dabbing Tools & Accessories The Eagle - Spirit Animal Collection
Peace Pokers Dabbing Tools & Accessories The Eagle - Spirit Animal Collection

$14.20MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Handcrafted in Salt Lake City, Utah, this poker includes a 4’’ stainless steel point, and stands out with authentic turquoise topped with a beautiful gem from Tibet. All pokers are inspired by Mother Earth and infused with the message of slowing life down and being in the moment. Our Spirit Medicine collection is inspired by the deep rooted Native American beliefs. Each Spirit Animal has a different guidance they provide in life. The eagle is a sacred messenger, carrying our prayers on its wings to the Creator/All That Is/Spirit, and returning with gifts and visions for the people. Eagle feathers assist medicine people/shamans in connecting with Spirit for healing. They are deemed the most sacred healing tools, a symbol of power, healing and wisdom.

About this brand

Peace Pokers Logo
Female owned & operated in UT. Peace Pokers carry a symbolic message to "Take Time for Peace" and are inspired by the traditional "smoke break" Slow down, take a deep breath inward and enjoy the moment you are in, wherever you are. Created with ethically sourced crystals, gems and stones

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Thu May 04 2017
J........z
Beautifully made item + excellent customer service! Thank you so much!