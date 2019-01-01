About this product
Hybrid: Sativa Dominant Leafy, airy buds with dark greenery and moss green undertones and a coating of crystals. The strong kushy smell features notes of lavender and a light bitter lemongrass flavour trailed by sweet jasmine. THC: 22% CBD: ≤1% Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 5x0.5 g
About this brand
Peak Leaf
Discover ways to enhance your mind and body by letting the outside in, because the more we connect with nature, the more we can reconnect with ourselves. Experience a collection of cannabis products inspired by nature. Our strains are rooted in the sights, smells, and atmosphere of the outdoors.mosphere of the outdoors.