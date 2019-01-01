About this product
Hybrid: Indica Dominant Purple-fringed flowers with a pungent, woody aroma that has traces of sweet herbs; smooth notes of coffee and black pepper. A delicious pine foundation is highlighted by hints of candied lime and lilac. THC: 10% CBD: 14% Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 5x0.5 g
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Peak Leaf
Discover ways to enhance your mind and body by letting the outside in, because the more we connect with nature, the more we can reconnect with ourselves. Experience a collection of cannabis products inspired by nature. Our strains are rooted in the sights, smells, and atmosphere of the outdoors.mosphere of the outdoors.