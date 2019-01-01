About this product
Hybrid: Indica Dominant Dense and round, the smooth edges and pale colour of the buds are contrasted with dark reddish-brown hairs. A deep earthy aroma piques the curiosity and a lemon-lime flavour refreshes the palate. THC: 22% CBD: ≤ 1% Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 5x0.5 g
About this brand
Peak Leaf
Discover ways to enhance your mind and body by letting the outside in, because the more we connect with nature, the more we can reconnect with ourselves. Experience a collection of cannabis products inspired by nature. Our strains are rooted in the sights, smells, and atmosphere of the outdoors.