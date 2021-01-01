Banana OG Sweet Terpenes
by Peak Supply Co.Write a review
$20.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Banana OG's parents are OG Kush and Banana. This Indica-dominant strain gets its name from its flavor and scent like of those from an overripe banana. It takes a couple of minutes for its effects to take hold that is why it is called a “creeper”. The terpene profile for Banana OG is largely made up of Caryophyllene.
About this brand
Peak Supply Co.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.